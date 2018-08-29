Belfast building’s floors collapse after city’s biggest blaze in years

Firefighters and engineers are inspecting the charred facade of a landmark Belfast building following the collapse of its internal floors in a devastating fire.

Crews had continued to battle overnight to douse the smouldering shell of the Bank Buildings after Tuesday’s inferno.

The five-storey Primark store was engulfed in one of the biggest fires witnessed in the city in years. Internal floors have collapsed in on each other, leaving just the sandstone facade standing. Doubts remain over the structural integrity of the building, though there are hopes the shell could be saved.

A main section of the city centre remains sealed off to allow for detailed structural assessments throughout Wednesday.

Assistant chief fire and rescue officer Michael Graham told the Press Association the firefighting operation had been “scaled back” to six fire appliances from the 14 used by 100 crew at the height of Tuesday’s blaze.

“We are currently assessing the situation with structural engineers,” he added.

Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, Michael Graham, outside the Primark store in Belfast city centre. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“There has been constant collapsing within the building and currently we are assessing the external facade to see what that looks like and how secure it is.”

The chief executive of Primark, Paul Marchant, has expressed shock and sadness at the fire and moved to reassure the 300-plus workforce that have been gravely impacted by the blaze, saying he will ensure they are “fully supported”.

The building, which has been in the heart of Belfast’s shopping district since 1787, had recently undergone a multimillion-pound refurbishment.

In a statement, Belfast’s Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey said: “It is vital at this time that [Belfast City] Council and its city partners pull together to do whatever we can to support everyone affected by this devastating event. Not only has this impacted on the Primark employees and the business itself, but it will have a knock-on effect for neighbouring businesses and city centre retailers, and they will need our support over the coming weeks and months.

“As a city, we all need to rally round those who need support now. Council is committed to doing everything it can to assist in the recovery operation and keep Belfast city centre open for business.

Evacuation

Primark customers and staff were evacuated from the building at about 11am on Tuesday after smoke could be seen billowing from the roof. Flames reaching at least 50ft could be seen right across Belfast’s skyline. The historic clock at the top of the building was engulfed in flames before the fire spread from the roof to the floors below.

The building had survived bombs and fires throughout its long history in the city.

Designed as a bank in the late 1700s, the building is one of a series of historic buildings which define Belfast’s compact city centre skyline. It is on the corner of one of Belfast’s main shopping streets, Royal Avenue.

On Tuesday its empty windows glowed red with flames, and thick black smoke could be seen billowing from miles away.

One witness to the fire, Werner Schiffelers, a tour guide from the Netherlands with a large party of tourists, said: “I have never seen a fire like this and I have been all over the world.

“Thirty minutes ago it was almost out, only the roof was on fire, now the complete building has gone.”

A continuous jet of water was directed towards the building, dwarfed by the massive plumes of smoke.

Large crowds gathered at a cordon a couple of hundred metres away. Most nearby shops closed their doors.

Speaking following the fire, one business leader said that Northern Ireland’s politicians need to get back to work and fight to retain jobs.

Les Hume, honorary secretary of Belfast Chamber of Trade and owner of Dawson’s Music store near the building, said: “We would call on our political leaders, together we need to urgently sit down and make sure the right and appropriate reaction is done for these folks, it is not good enough.”

One of Belfast’s oldest bars, Kelly’s, is situated right behind the Primark store.

Mr Hume said it would take weeks for the city centre to get up and running again.– PA