Beef talks adjourn with ‘some progress’ made

Talks in the beef dispute adjourned early this morning after 12 hours with some progress made .

The independent chairman Michael Dowling is to circulate a document based on the proposals that were put forward, according to a statement from the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA President Joe Healy said some progress had been made on market transparency and the introduction of a price index.

He said there is also a commitment to look at the market specifications that impact on price that exist in the grid. It is expected that the talks will reconvene on Thursday or Monday next.

On Monday all sides set out their respective positions on prices paid to cattle producers by meat processors.

Members of the grassroots Beef Plan movement met representatives of the IFA, Meat Industry Ireland and Department of Agriculture, on Monday in a bid to find a settlement to the increasingly bitter dispute between farmers and processors over prices paid for cattle.

Pat McCormack of ICMSA said he hopes talks could resume as early as Thurday morning. He hopes the response from Meat Industry Ireland will be positive. He repeated ca all for transparency in the industry. He said he is ‘pretty confident’ of a positive outcome. He said Brexit is a massive unknown as UK is the largest market. Talks were “extremely tense” because of the financial pressures, he said.

Speaking during a break in negotiations late last night, IFA president Joe Healy said progress had been made in discussions on transparency on pricing and “a review of the grid system”.

The grid is a system which ranks cattle by the letters E, U, R, O and P, as well as fat stores under the numbers 1,2,3.

A good beef cow would be a U3 while a good dairy cow would be a P2.

Mr Healy said a document would be put together on the nature of the review of the grid and would be studied by all parties.

Mr Healy reiterated that farmers needed to know the Government response to Brexit, which he said should include about €1 billion in supports and direct aid.

During the round-table discussions at the Department of Agriculture’s Backweston Campus in Co Kildare, the Beef Plan movement put forward its case that beef processors and retailers got the largest share of the consumer price for beef.

This was against the background of processors and retailers handling cattle for a few days, they said, while farmers spent two years rearing cattle.

Members of Beef Plan have claimed that for every €10 of beef bought off shelves, the farmer takes €2, the processor gets €2.90, and the supermarket gets €5.10.

Mr Healy said beef farmers’ incomes were totally unsustainable and he quoted Teagasc National Farm Survey data for 2018 which showed cattle-rearing incomes at €8,813 on average.

He said “confidence, hope and viability have been destroyed by the factories and this has to change”.

Meat processors, represented by Meat Industry Ireland, had earlier said “real damage has been done to domestic and export business” as a result of the protests and it was “high time for the sector to get back to business”.

“Processing needs to take place if we are to avoid losing more customers for Irish beef and lamb,” it said.