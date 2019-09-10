Beef row: 3,000 workers temporarily laid off amid ongoing blockade

About 3,000 factory workers have been temporarily laid off due to the continuing blockade of meat plants by farmers protesting over beef prices, producers have said.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said on Tuesday that 3,000 employees had been temporarily laid off “due to the continuing illegal blockades of factories and intimidation of staff and suppliers by protestors”.

It said decisions to cease processing operations had “not been taken lightly” but that companies “were forced to act” due to the “unwillingness of protestors to stop their illegal blockades”.

It said 80 per cent of overall processing capacity has now closed, and further closures and layoffs “are likely” in coming days.

“It is not just the direct employees that will be affected by the ongoing crisis, as hundreds of indirect jobs will be impacted as ancillary businesses including hauliers will be heavily impacted by these closures,” it said.

“The Minister for Agriculture has tried to get all parties around the table to reach a settlement, and beef processors have always been open to engage in that process, but not whilst their plants are being illegally blockaded.”

Earlier Minister Michael Creed criticised meat processors for refusing to meet beef farmers picketing processing plants since the beginning of August in a row over prices.

In a pointed reference to the processors’ representative group Meat Industry Ireland, Mr Creed said on Tuesday engagement with customers was a business imperative.

Mr Creed was speaking as the head of Meat Industry Ireland declined to rule out further court injunctions against protesters picketing around 20 processing plants, an action which means Ireland’s processing sector is operating at around 20 per cent capacity.

“We cannot have a situation where their refusal to engage effectively closes down the entire industry.” Mr Creed also warned that unilateral action by either side had a capacity to exacerbate the dispute.

Mr Creed asked all parties “not to take any unilateral action at this stage that will only serve to exacerbate an already fraught situation”.

Mr Creed said talks between the sides could not wait until the last protester has been hauled before the courts. “It has to happen now.” The Minister said the dispute would “not be solved in the high court and it won’t be solved by illegal pickets”.

With farm organisations playing no role in the dispute, each picket outside was an “independent republic” with the protesters in many cases having different demands, the Minister added.

Meat Industry Ireland spokesman Cormac Healy also urged those involved to “step back” to allow talks resume.

Mr Healy also said a decision on reinstating injunctions against individual farmers was a matter for individual processing firms.

Meat processors suspended legal moves against the protesters to allow talks take place.

Talks between farmers and processors had been due to start on Monday night but were cancelled after meat processors said they would not negotiate while protests continued at their gates.

Mr Creed said the current “toxic relationship” between farmers and the processors could not continue.

Asked if he was concerned that international beef contracts could be lost because of the dispute, Mr Creed said, the industry had not supplied him with that level of detail.

However, he said there were “obvious” consequences for retail supplies of beef in an industry where the vast majority of processed beef is exported.

Eamon Corley, co-founder of the Beef Plan Movement, a grassroots farmers’ organisation that had previously been involved in organising protests, said they would not take part in talks “if there is nobody there to talk to”.

The Beef Plan Movement has distanced themselves from the unofficial protests.

Sources close to the negotiations have expressed fears that lay-offs at meat plants, and the possible closure of plants, were becoming more likely while, on the farmers’ side, there is believed to be growing frustration among some at their inability to sell their cattle.

The main issue for the protesting farmers is the price they are paid for their beef and the so-called 30-month limit.

However, the price issue cannot be discussed directly in the talks due to the fear of flouting competition law.