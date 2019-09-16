Beef protests to continue as IFI refuses to sign off on proposals

Protests will continue outside 14 factories on Monday despite reports saying a consensus had been reached over the weekend.

The Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFI) issued a statement on Sunday night saying they neither accepted nor rejected the proposals meant to end the ongoing beef dispute.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed claimed all the parties in the dispute approved the agreement which will see increased prices for beef farmers and reform of the sector.

However in a statement the IFI said, “Despite reports in the media that this document was signed off by all parties, these reports are not true.”

The deal will only come into effect when pickets and blockades by farmers at meat factories are lifted. Farm organisations will now work to persuade the farmers to give up their protest.

The IFI said they had to go back to their members to discuss the deal.

“This decision has to be taken by all the peaceful protesters at the factory gates.”

The unsigned statement said meetings will take place to achieve a consensus and concluded that the leadership of the organisation “have the approval to negotiate but not the power to make the final decision as this is a democratic movement.”

The other parties to the dispute were Meat Industry Ireland, the beef producer’s representative organisation; the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); Macra na Feirme; the Beef Plan Movement and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association.

Sources close to the talks say they were surprised by the intervention of the Independent Farmers of Ireland as they believed that they had all agreed to approve the deal as outlined.

Pickets

Other farm groups have committed to end the pickets outside meat factories, which have shut down 80 per cent of production in recent weeks and led to 3,000 people working in processing plants being temporarily laid off.

Beef processors, in turn, have agreed to end all legal proceedings against those involved in the blockades.

“I wish to thank all participants in this process for their contribution towards agreeing a way forward for the Irish beef sector,” Mr Creed said.

“I hope that this agreement will prove to be a first step in fostering stronger partnerships in this critical sector for the Irish economy and for rural Ireland.”

The IFA president Joe Healy cautioned that the agreement was “far from a perfect deal” and that some aspects of it “will require a lot of further work”.

He added: “During a difficult endgame to the talks, the farm organisations stood together to get the best available outcome for farmers.”

producers will immediate benefit from increased prices for cattle at the factory gate and a beef market taskforce will be established to develop a pathway for the future of the sector.

Farmers will see an immediate increase of 66 per cent in the current in-spec bonus for steers and heifers from 12c/kg to 20c/kg; the introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30 to 36 months; and the introduction of a number of new bonuses and reforms.

A beef market taskforce will be established to ensure that commitments entered into as part of the agreement will be implemented.

The agreement commits to an independent review of the Irish beef sector by the end of the year and also to greater transparency in price at all ends of chain from farmer to retailer.

Breed

The meat industry has confirmed that a base price at individual plant level will apply to all steers and heifers regardless of age or breed.

Meat Industry Ireland welcomed the conclusion of the beef talks, but warned that the seven week dispute has been an “extremely damaging episode for all stakeholders in the beef and sheep sectors”.

It said the package contains “significant positive financial initiatives” by MII members. However, it added: “The agreement requires that all protests and illegal blockades cease immediately so that normal processing can recommence, employees can return to work, farmers can sell their animals, and efforts can be made to rebuild customer confidence.

“ It has occurred at a time of significant and continuing challenges in the EU beef market. It is of particular concern given the closeness of Brexit and the major implications that a no-deal outcome presents for our sector.