Beef protests: new taskforce meets for first time on Monday

The newly established beef taskforce, which was set up as part of negotiations to end farmer protests around the country, will meet for the first time on Monday.

Establishing the taskforce was agreed at talks on the future of the beef industry last month, which brought an end to over two months of farmer protests across the country.

The protests resulted in the beef sector in Ireland effectively shutting down, and approximately 3,000 factory workers being temporarily laid off.

The role of the group, which is includes officials from the Department of Agriculture, other State bodies, farmers and the meat industry, is to ensure the implementation of the agreement reached at the talks. Retailers are not included.

The agreement led to the introduction of new bonus payments which saw producers get immediate benefits from increased price for cattle at the factory gates.

The agreement also saw the introduction of a number of new bonuses and reforms, as well as a commitment to carry out an independent review of the Irish beef sector by the end of the year.

The agreement also recommended greater transparency in price the whole way through the chain from farmer to retailer.

However, farming groups have said issues remain and that some protesters still face injunctions and legal proceedings.

Dermot O’Brien, a spokesman for Beef Plan Movement, said they have been led to believe that at least two farmers still have “legal threats or injunctions hanging over them”.

He said the BPM is calling for clarification on the extent of this, and if it is the case, they will be requesting the chairman of the task force to “find a resolution”.

The BPM also wants the task force to ensure “certain groups” are upholding all of the agreements.

“The one thing that we’re concerned about is that meat processors agreed to give a formal period of notice to farmers if they were going to change weight limits,” Mr O’Brien said “We are led to believe that this part of the agreement is not being honoured by certain groups.”

John Coughlan, a beef and dairy farmer in Cork, and an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential candidate, said Irish beef farmers have placed “huge trust” in the group’s commitment to the agreement that ended the protests last month.

“Any regression on these agreements will return farmers to the picket line,” Mr Coughlan said. “The future of beef farming in Ireland is heavily compromised by the disproportionately high percentage of profit taken by beef processors and retailers.”

He criticised retailers for not taking part in the task force.

“It is disappointing to see the lack of representation by Irish beef retailers in the task force’s make up – all parties need to be around the table for real change and progress to occur,” he added. “We need a taskforce with teeth and not just another talking shop.”

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said it was entering today’s talks with an “optimistic” view of what can be achieved.

“Already, MII member companies have implemented the principal bonus related elements of the Agreement which have benefited farmers on cattle processed since September 22nd,” a spokesman for the group said.

“ In addition, the commitment to withdraw legal proceedings connected to the illegal blockading of beef plants has been honoured by the beef companies concerned.”

The organisation added that it is “fully committed” to implementing other, important aspects of the agreement.