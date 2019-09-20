Beef plant blockades continue across country, farmer group says

Ireland’s meat processing plants continued to face blockades on Friday and only three protests out of approximately 20 have been lifted, according to an organisation representing beef farmers.

However, the Beef Plan Movement (BPM) said that a further six groups of protesting farmers are meeting to consider their options in terms of accepting or refusing the deal.

The long-running dispute is primarily a result of farmers’ dissatisfaction around the cost of beef.

Negotiations at the weekend resulted in an agreement between meat processors and six farm representative organisations but other farmers continued to protest.

However, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed warned that the agreement could only come into force if all protests and blockades ended.

Dermot O’Brien of BPM said they are doing “everything in our power” to ensure the agreement is accepted by both sides.

“The Beef Plan Movement is engaging meaningfully with all of the other stakeholders to try and move the agreement along and to bring this agreement into the public arena so we can move along,” Mr O’Brien said.

“We want those plants opened. We want all plants running and slaughtering animals for those farmers who need to slaughter their animals who are reaching upper age limits of 31 weeks,” he added.

On Wednesday, the first blockade was lifted from Dawn Meats factory in Slane, Co Meath, followed by another suspension of protesting at ABP in Ferrybank in Co Waterford. On Thursday, another blockade was lifted at ABP in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

The Dawn Meats company said that upwards of €2.25 million worth of finished beef is being “illegally” refused exit from its Charleville plant as a result of 10 farmers engaging in picket lines.

The facility, which is now in shutdown mode, employs over 300 staff and exports beef to over 20 countries. It has not slaughtered any animals in over 2 weeks.

A spokesman for Dawn Meats said: “Continuing illegal blockades are an act of national sabotage and an afront to the very many genuine farmers seeking to make ends meet at a critically challenging time for the Irish beef industry.”

“International beef customers are completely frustrated that for a second week in a row they will receive no Irish product and have had to source South American beef to meet their requirements,” the spokesman added.