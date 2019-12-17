Beef farmers disrupt traffic on St Stephen’s Green in further protests

A small number of tractors are blocking St Stephen’s Green in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

There are four tractors parked outside the Shelbourne Hotel as beef farmers are calling for an emergency meeting of the beef taskforce.

Organisers have said they are expecting 50 more tractors to arrive in the capital throughout the day.

Due to a demonstration currently taking place on St Stephen's Green, there is limited access to the area. Traffic Restrictions are also in place on Leeson Street, Cuffe Street, Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and Ely Place. pic.twitter.com/8sbF8oYKte — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 17, 2019

In a statement released by the farmers they say they remain “very frustrated with the lack of action by our current government to support an industry in distress”.

They are also calling for an immediate beef price increase, the removal of 16, 24 and 30 month age limits and the 60 day residency rule. They also want the removal of the four movement rule.

Gardaí cordoned off Kildare Street earlier on Tuesday and traffic diversions are in place around St Stephen’s Green.