Beef dispute: Farmers picket factories as talks fail to fix price concerns

There are protests outside 14 meat processing factories on Monday after some farmers rejected a deal brokered over the weekend aimed at resolving a bitter seven-week dispute over prices paid for beef.

One of seven groups representing beef farmers, Independent Farmers of Ireland (IFI) said last night saying they were neither accepting nor rejecting the proposals which emerged from talks between farmers and representative of the beef processing sector.

The deal offers an immediate range of bonuses for beef producers in return for the ending of the protests.

It has since emerged that some farmers involved in the pickets have decided to continue their protest because the issue of price has not been addressed to their satisfaction.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed had claimed all the parties in the dispute had approved the agreement which will see increased prices for beef farmers and reform of the sector.

In a statement on Sunday night the IFI said reports that all parties had signed off on the deal were “not true”.

Protesting

The IFI said they had to put the deal to their members protesting at factory gates to let them decide.

The statement said meetings would take place to achieve a consensus and added that the leadership of the organisation “have the approval to negotiate but not the power to make the final decision as this is a democratic movement.”

The deal canonly come into effect when pickets and blockades by farmers at meat factories are lifted.

A spokesman for another farmers’ representative group, the Beef Plan Movement, said he is recommending farmers accept the agreement reached in talks at the weekend.

However, Hugh Doyle also warned he has no control over pickets outside processing plants.

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland when he drove to Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan explain the deal to protesting farmers it was rejected. “They said until the base price is raised they won’t budge.” Mr Doyle said he had no control over the picket “it just started organically”.

“You have no idea of the frustration and sense of abandonment felt by farmers. They (farmers and processors) just don’t understand each other.”

He said farmers were seeing their livelihoods “going down the toilet” and “they can’t pay their bills”.

He called on all parties in the dispute to “take a step back” and find some middle ground.

The other parties to the dispute were Meat Industry Ireland, the beef producer’s representative organisation; the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); Macra na Feirme; the Beef Plan Movement and the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association.

Sources close to the talks say they were surprised by the stance taken by the Independent Farmers of Ireland as they believed all parties had agreed to approve the deal.

Pickets

Other farm groups have committed to end the pickets outside meat factories, which have shut down 80 per cent of production in recent weeks and led to 3,000 people working in processing plants being temporarily laid off.

Beef processors, in turn, have agreed to end all legal proceedings against those involved in the blockades.

“I wish to thank all participants in this process for their contribution towards agreeing a way forward for the Irish beef sector,” Mr Creed said.

IFA president Joe Healy cautioned the deal was “far from a perfect”.

Under the deal beef farmers will see an immediate increase of 66 per cent in the current in-spec bonus for steers and heifers from 12c/kg to 20c/kg; the introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30 to 36 months; and the introduction of a number of new bonuses and reforms.

A beef market taskforce will also be established to ensure that commitments entered into as part of the agreement will be implemented.

The agreement commits to an independent review of the Irish beef sector by the end of the year and also to greater transparency in price at all ends of chain from farmer to retailer.

Breed

The meat industry confirmed a base price at individual plant level will apply to all steers and heifers regardless of age or breed.

Meat Industry Ireland welcomed the conclusion of the beef talks, but warned the seven-week dispute has been an “extremely damaging episode for all stakeholders in the beef and sheep sectors”.

It said the package contains “significant positive financial initiatives” by MII members. However, it added: “The agreement requires that all protests and illegal blockades cease immediately so that normal processing can recommence, employees can return to work, farmers can sell their animals, and efforts can be made to rebuild customer confidence.