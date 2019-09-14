Beef dispute: Creed urges groups to step back from ‘entrenched positions’

Talks have gotten underway in another attempt to resolve the increasingly bitter beef dispute.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed convened the discussions at his department’s offices in Dublin days after processors said they had temporarlily laid off some 3,000 staff in response to blockades by farmers at their factories.

The Minister is meeting all the parties in the dispute separately and will then seek to convene a plenary session with all of them around the table.

In a statement issued before talks began, Mr Creed said it was time for all parties involved to “take a step back from entrenched positions and to take a positive approach towards resolving their differences”.

He maintained that he had a “deep understanding of the outstanding issues and the emotions involved” and encouraged both sides to recognise the urgency of the current situation.

The talks were due to have taken place last Monday, but began to unravel when Meat Industry Industry (MII), the representative body for the industry, pulled out because of the ongoing demonstrations by farmers. It has now agreed to resume talks citing progress made in the last 24 hours.

“We know farmers want to be able to sell their cattle, we know employees want to get back to work, and we know customers want their orders for quality Irish beef to be fulfilled. All parties need to focus now on delivery of these goals and on finding a prompt resolution,” MII said.

Exports lost

It added that existing “limited” stocks of beef must be allowed free movement in and out of meat plants as there was a possibility that major domestic and export customers for Irish beef could be lost.

MII also warned that there would be a build-up of factory-ready lambs in meat plants in the west of Ireland which slaughter both cattle and sheep.

IFA national livestock committee chairman Angus Woods called on Mr Creed to include Supermac’s owner Pat McDonagh in the talks. Mr McDonagh has been vocal in support for beef farmers, saying that they are not being paid enough for their cattle.

He has pointed out that while the price that farmers are being paid has decreased, there has been no reduction in the price Supermacs pays for its beef.

Mr Woods suggested Supermac’s was paying less for processed beef than many farmers were getting for their cattle at between €3 and €3.50 a kilo.

“At this cost level, the raw meat content of a Supermac’s burger is costing Pat just 15c to 17c. These burgers are sold by Supermac’s at between €2.20 and €7.60 each,” he said.

“Irish buyers of Irish beef could pay more and still retain very high levels of profitability in their own businesses.

“Pat McDonagh and the other leading players from the food services sector should be invited in to talks to explain the price they are buying their beef at and whether or not this is reasonable and should be increased.”