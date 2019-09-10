Beef dispute: Creed asks all sides not to escalate

All sides in the beef dispute should reflect carefully on their position to avoid escalating the current confrontation between producers and processors, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said on Tuesday.

Speaking after the collapse of talks due to take place on Monday night, Mr Creed said he believed the beef industry in Ireland was now “operating at about 20 per cent capacity”.

Asked if he was concerned that international beef contracts could be lost because of the dispute between farmers and factories, Mr Creed said, the industry had not supplied him with that level of detail. But he said there were “obvious” consequences for retail supplies of beef.

Commenting on the prospect of meat industry Ireland resuming legal actions against protesters, Mr Creed said he believed the dispute would “not be solved in the high court and it won’t be solved by illegal pickets”.

Mr Creed said “I think everybody has to reflect on where we are at now. Standard operating procedure in terms of industrial relations resolutions are patently not working here.

“This is a very complex dispute and I would urge all parties to reflect now on their next steps because we don’t want anything to happen now that makes what is already a difficult situation even more difficult to resolve.

“The industry is operating at probably 20 percent of its capacity and that obviously has consequences for retail contracts.

Talks between beef farmers and the meat industry had been due to get under way at Department of Agriculture offices in Batterstown, County Kildare, on Monday night but they were cancelled after meat processors said they would not negotiate as long as the protests at their gates were continuing.

The meat processors had stayed legal moves against the protesters to allow talks take place.

In a statement on Monday Meat Industry Ireland (MII) said while it had arrived at the Department of Agriculture for talks, 20 plants, representing 80 per cent of processing capacity, remained blockaded by protesting farmers.

Eamon Corley, co-founder of the Beef Plan Movement, a grassroots farmers’ organisation that had previously been involved in organising protests, said they would not take part in talks “if there is nobody there to talk to”.

Sources close to the negotiations have expressed fears that lay-offs at meat plants was becoming more likely and of closure in some cases while, on the farmers’ side, there is believed to be growing frustration among some at their inability to sell their cattle.

The main issue for the protesting farmers is the price they are paid for their beef.

However, this issue cannot be discussed directly in the talks due to the fear of flouting competition law.