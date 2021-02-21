Beauty spot gives retiring garda the superhero treatment

It’s not every day a member of An Garda Síochána gets a little “superhero” treatment – but that’s what happened when retiring Garda Mick O’Brien from Ballycotton in East Cork was recently presented with a framed portrait of himself on duty, drawn by no less than a Marvel comics artist, Will Sliney.

Garda O’Brien, or Garda Mick as he is known locally, became an internet sensation last year when footage of him directing traffic went viral just before the start of lockdown, as he staved off gridlock in Ballycotton when hundreds flocked to the picture-postcard coastal village.

Garda O’Brien recalled: “Ballycotton is a victim of its own success – it’s idyllic, it’s scenic, it has nice cafes and pubs and anything else you would want, but what kills it is that it’s a cul-de-sac – there’s only one way in and one way out, and on a busy bank holiday it can become a complete bottleneck.

‘Quiet sort’

“I was a bit surprised when that footage of me directing traffic that day last March went viral – it wouldn’t really be my sort of thing – I’d be a quiet sort of fellow, but I started getting calls from cousins of mine in the UK who had spotted it on social media and that was the start of it.

Garda Mick O’Brien: Footage of him directing traffic went viral just before the start of lockdown last year, as he staved off gridlock in Ballycotton, Co Cork. Photograph: Aine Flynn

“And then one day, one of the women in the village got a call from her daughter in Brisbane in Australia, asking her did she know this ‘Garda Mick’ fellow – ‘Would you just believe, he’s just been on television here in Brisbane’ – one of the TV news channels had picked up the video.”

Now, less than a year on from his traffic-directing efforts in preventing gridlock, Garda O’Brien is retiring. To show their appreciation for his service to the local community, Ballycotton Development Company commissioned local native Will Sliney to do a drawing of him in action, at a time when Covid-19 prevents partying.

Sliney has made a name for himself drawing for Marvel, illustrating comic books with the latest instalments on Spiderman and other stars, and has produced graphic novels on Cú Chulainn. Garda O’Brien is delighted to be receiving a Sliney illustration of himself.

Garda O’Brien said: “I’ve spent 11 years here in Ballycotton – it’s easily my favourite posting in my 30 years in An Garda Síochána, and it was very decent of Ballycotton Development to mark my retirement like this. It’s not everyone who has a Sliney drawing of themselves, so that’s very nice.”

‘Tremendous’ service

Ballycotton Development Company public relations officer Aine Flynn explained that Garda O’Brien had given tremendous service to the local community over the years, perhaps never more than on that day of traffic chaos in March 2020.

“It was the start of lockdown and it was worse than a bank holiday weekend – there must have been over 500 cars that day – there were people everywhere, it was absolute madness, but Mick came down to us off his own bat and started directing traffic.

Full length illustration by Will Sliney of Garda Mick O'Brien at work in Ballycotton.

“People want to come and enjoy the beautiful view and we understand that, but some of them pay no attention to where they park the car, which can block off the road. Well, Mick was out there telling them, ‘No, on you go, the cliffs are closed’. It was great for us to see.

“Mick’s a great garda and he will definitely be missed in Ballycotton – we would have liked to have an event to mark his retirement, but that’s not possible at the moment with Covid, so we commissioned Will to do a drawing of him on duty that day to thank him and show our appreciation.”