Barrister Paul Anthony McDermott dies
Minister pays tribute to barrister, ‘popular lecturer and entertaining newspaper columnist’
Barrister Paul Anthony McDermott has died. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Barrister Paul Anthony McDermott SC has died, the Law Library has confirmed.
Sharing his condolences on Twitter, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan described Mr McDermott as “a very talented barrister, popular lecturer and entertaining newspaper columnist”.
“He will be greatly missed by so many,” tweeted the minister, adding that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of his death.