Barcelona attack: Spain’s royal couple visit injured Irish

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia shared a warm moment with the Potot family, the only Irish victims of Thursday’s terror attack, during a visit to a hospital on Saturday where some of the 120 people hurt in Barcelona are being treated.

Norman Potot suffered kidney injuries after being side-swiped by the van which killed 13 people on Las Ramblas promenade.

Queen Letizia of Spain speaks to Nailah Potot in hospital in Barcelona. Photograph: Getty

His five-year-old son Nathaniel’s leg was broken in the ensuing stampede and his daughter Nailah suffered a fractured arm.

Their mother Pearly Fernandez Potot escaped with minor injuries.

King Felipe VI of Spain speaks to Irishman Norman Potot who was injured in last Thursday’s terrorist attack. Photograph: Getty

Medical staff at Barcelona’s Hospital del Mar said the family are in good spirits and are expected to make a full recovery.

Medical staff are awaiting test results before deciding when the family can be discharged from hospital.

Hospital Del Mar is a smart, modern building directly overlooking Barcelona’s famous beaches. It was here that many of the injured were brought after Thursday’s horrific attack three kilometres away.

Norman and Pearly are originally from the Philippines but are Irish citizens. They were in Barcelona to celebrate Nathaniel’s fifth birthday.

The family were shopping for souvenirs when the attack took place. Norman was struck on the side and knocked unconscious. When his wife found him she thought he was dead and slapped his face to revive him.

The royal couple also spoke to medical staff at the hospital before laying a wreath on Las Ramblas promenade, among a growing number of candles and floral tributes.

They were joined by Catalonia regional president Carles Puigdemont and surrounded by throngs of people.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said it was a miracle more Irish people were not hurt in the attack given the significant number of Irish tourists in Barcelona and those working and studying in the city.