Bank holiday weekend weather: Heavy rain and flooding forecast

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for parts of the country on Friday and Saturday morning. Met Éireann has issued the alert for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford, which is in place until 6am on Saturday.

The forecaster said there will be “pulses of heavy rain” on Friday and overnight and some spot flooding, with rainfall totals of between 25 to 30mm. Conditions will become drier and cooler from Saturday afternoon.

Friday

Rain will be widespread across Munster and Leinster on Friday, with heavy showers in some south and southeast area and some spot flooding.

Conditions will be cloudy elsewhere with some light rain. Highest temperatures will be between six and nine degrees, with light variable breezes.

Friday night will see further rain over east Leinster and much of south and east Munster, with heavy rain especially in the coastal areas.

It will be cold and mostly dry elsewhere with some frost and mist in places. Temperatures will drop to four degrees overnight with light variable breezes.

Saturday

Rain in the east and southeast of the country on Saturday morning will clear and it will be a “bright, breezy and fairly sunny day”, according to Met Éireann.

Some showers will develop in the north and west, with an isolated hail shower also possible. Highest temperatures will be between seven and 10 degrees.

Conditions will turn cold overnight with some showers over Ulster. Lowest temperatures will be between minus one and three degrees, with frost forming quite widely. It will be coldest in the southern half of the country, with a risk of a few icy patches.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mostly dry, bright and sunny day with the odd light shower on the north coast. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 11 degrees, in light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

It will be cold and frosty overnight, with lowest temperatures of between minus two and two degrees.

Monday

Met Éireann said early frost will clear to give a dry, bright sunny morning. There will be further sunshine on Monday afternoon but cloudy periods also. Highest temperatures will be between nine and 11 degrees in fresh and gusty east to northeasterly winds.

It will be cold over the northern half of the country overnight with some frost in places.

Met Éireann said there is “a lot of uncertainty” in the run into the middle of next week. “Some wet and windy weather is indicated, but there is a chance, that the drier, colder weather may hang on,” it said.