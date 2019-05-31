Bank holiday weather: Torrential rain in the west, wet and cool elsewhere

Torrential rainfall along the western seaboard on Friday will give way to a damp and soggy bank holiday weekend elsewhere.

A status yellow weather warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo until 3pm on Friday with 25 to 35mms of rain forecast in places.

Met Éireann’s station at Newport in Co Mayo recorded 35mms on rain in 24 hours between Thursday and Friday morning and the rain is still falling.

Friday

Friday will be mild, humid and cloudy elsewhere with rain expected in the northern half of the country, but further south it will stay dry. Temperatures will get to a very warm 21 degrees in the east and in Dublin.

Saturday

Saturday will start off dry, but rain will spread in from west and most parts of the country will be wet on Saturday evening.

After a grey and damp start for most we will see #sunny spells develop through rush hour ⛅



There will be further heavy #rain in the northwest though 💦 pic.twitter.com/OzdqEtONYv — Met Office (@metoffice) May 30, 2019

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals. https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m pic.twitter.com/FB59iVOQzR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 31, 2019

Sunday

Rain will persist into Sunday morning before drying up for the afternoon. It will be less humid with highest temperatures of around 14 to 18 degrees .

Next week

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will each be cool with sunshine and showers, some of these heavy and possibly thundery during the afternoons. It will be notably cooler than of late with highest temperatures of around 12 to 16 degrees.

Events

The bank holiday weekend features some of the biggest outdoor events in Ireland.

The Bloom Garden Festival takes place between 9am and 6pm each day in the Phoenix Park.

Kodaline play St Anne’s Park in Raheny on Friday and Saturday with Kodaline due on stage from 9.15pm.

In Kerry Ireland BikeFest, the international motorcycle festival, takes place in Killarney until Monday, June 3rd.

The Cavan County Fleadh takes place in Belturbet from Friday until Sunday.