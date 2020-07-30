Bank holiday weather: Temperatures to dip on Saturday and Sunday

The bank holiday weekend weather will be mixed despite a promising start.

After the fresher weather of late, Thursday and Friday will be both warm and humid days. Highs of 22 degrees will be recorded on Thursday and 23 to 24 degrees on Friday.

Thursday will be wet in the northern half of the country and dry in the southern half. Friday will see sunshine most places, but there will be heavy showers in the muggy weather.

After that, it will be back to the soggy, unsettled weather we have been having over the last month – extending into early August.

Saturday and Sunday will be notably cooler than previous days with westerly winds meaning temperatures will only be between 15 and 19 degrees.

On the bank holiday Monday, rain is forecast across the country with some heavy spells expected.

Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes said the Irish weather is under the influence of an Atlantic system at the moment that is bringing unsettled weather.

She added the early part of next week will see similar conditions, but there is a chance of warmer weather towards the start of next week.