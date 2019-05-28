Bank holiday weather: Sunny southeast set to live up to name

The best of the bank holiday weekend weather looks like it the sunny southeast being just that, which should cheer holidaymakers in Wexford, Kilkenny and Waterford.

That is according Met Éireann which otherwise forecasts a moderately glum weekend with some sunshine in most places, but interrupted by showers and outbreaks of heavy rain.

The extended five-day forecast comes with a warning of uncertainty. But the dominant language used by the weather service is of “changeable conditions” likely “to continue over the weekend”.

Bank holiday Monday's weather to follow

But what of tonight? On Tuesday outbreaks of rain are expected to spread from the southwest, reaching most areas except Ulster by morning. Minimum temperatures are expected to be six to nine degrees in light to moderate mainly southeast winds, later veering southwest along Munster and south Leinster coasts and freshening.

Bank Holiday Weekend

Friday

The day should start largely dry in the east with some cheerful spells but rain will spread eastwards across the country through the course of the afternoon and evening. The best of the weather will be in parts of the southeast and this may hold dry. Highest temperatures will be 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes.

Saturday

At present the day looks like being dry with bright or sunny spells, but cloudier conditions with outbreaks of rain are likely through the afternoon and evening. Again parts of the east and southeast may well get the best of the weather, keeping the rain at bay. Highest temperatures are forecast in the range of 15 to 18 degrees with the east of the country to be the warmest. South to southeast breezes will be moderate

Sunday

Current indications suggest a brighter day with showers in the mix. But some of the bursts could turn heavy in the afternoon or merge to longer spells of rain. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees are expected and it will be warmest in Leinster.

Remainder of this week

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with “occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle”. However good dry spells should develop in inland parts of Munster and across the southern half of Leinster with maximum temperatures 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in the south.

Thursday is expected to again be dull with more outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Heavy bursts are expected to occur in the west and north. The best of the drier weather will be in the east and south where a few “limited” warm sunny spells should occur.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, but possibly reaching into the twenties under any longer sunny breaks and it will be warmest across Leinster. By nightfall more rain should feature, particularly in Connacht and Ulster and parts of North Leinster. But elsewhere it is expected to be mostly dry apart from the odd patch of drizzle. It is expected to be a humid night with lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate in strength and southwest in direction.