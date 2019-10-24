Bank holiday speed limits will be enforced despite GoSafe strike, say gardaí

Gardaí say they will be able to fill in the gaps in speed limit enforcement over the bank holiday weekend despite the threat of strike action by private operators.

Siptu say a planned 72-hour strike by speed camera van workers is scheduled to go ahead this weekend.

The employees are with GoSafe, the company operating the speed camera vans. Management claim to have reached agreement with the internal staff representative body on pay and rosters.

However, Siptu said the proposed agreement between Go Safe and the internal representative association had nothing to do with the union.

The proposed stoppage – due to begin at 9am on Friday, October 26th– coincides with the Garda’s annual October bank holiday weekend crackdown on speeding.

Chief Supt Paul Cleary of the roads policing section said gardaí will be out in force on all of the main routes, starting on Friday night. Regional divisions have been briefed on the need to provide cover for speed camera operators.

He said gardaí will be targeting in particular the younger cohort of male motorists who are more likely to be involved in collisions.

There had been, he said, a “dramatic growth” in the number of young people being caught for drink-driving. “It is a worry for us and it is growing,” he said.

Gardaí have operated 47,000 checkpoints over the last year and the number of motorists who have been caught for driving under the influence has increased by 6 per cent, from 5,719 between January and August 2018 to 6,041 in the same time period in 2019.

The number of motorists caught speeding has increased by 12 per cent to 96,000 in the same time period and the number caught using a mobile phone has increased by 8 per cent.

Strike

Staff represented by Siptu are already refusing to operate the vans’ Telogis computer system, which tracks and monitors their activity. This data is submitted to gardaí and forms part of their contractual obligation for payment, a Siptu representative said.

GoSafe’s statement made no reference to the union recognition issue or the forthcoming planned strike. Siptu said it represented about 50 per cent of speed camera operators at the company.

The staff concerned staged a previous one-day strike last month.

Siptu organiser Brendan Carr said last week: “Our members are only taking this action as a last resort because of the intransigence of management which has refused to address their concerns relating to health and safety and their conditions of employment.

“These workers have attempted to address these problems through the State industrial relations mechanisms. The Labour Court has issued a recommendation saying that GoSafe should recognise Siptu as the representative of its employees who are union members, but this has been completely ignored by management.”