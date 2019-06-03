Bank holiday road deaths: Woman killed in Howth is third fatality

A woman in her 70s has died after the car she was driving struck a pillar outside a house in Howth, Co Dublin.

The crash happened at 3.20pm on Sunday on Windgate Road in Howth.

The woman, the sole occupant of the car, was brought to Beaumont Hospital where she died early on Monday.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers examined the crash site. The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Raheny Garda station on (01) 666 4300.

The woman was the third person killed on Irish roads over the bank holiday weekend.

Two young men died in separate road collisions in Co Tipperary and Co Kerry.

In Co Tipperary, a 24-year-old man died and two other young men were injured when the 4x4 vehicle they were travelling in left the road at Dundrum at around 5am.

Sean Breen (24), from Annacarthy was well known in the area having played GAA with Eire Og Annacarthy. He worked with a local silage contracting company.

The two injured men were taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

It is understood the 4x4 left the road and crashed into an embankment on the way back from a 21st birthday party.

In Co Kerry, a male cyclist in his 40s died when he was struck and killed by a car on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort at 8am.

The Polish man, named locally as Mariusz Kryszak (45) was in a collision with a car at a junction outside Beaufort, near Killarney .

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed while forensic collision investigators examined but has since reopened.

The deaths bring to 70 the number of people killed so far this year on the roads, 14 more than compared to the same date last year.