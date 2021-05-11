Ballymurphy inquests: ‘Truth laid bare for all to see,’ says O’Neill

The North’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has described the findings of inquests into the Ballymurphy killings in 1971 as “a day for truth and for the Ballymurphy families as the British state’s murder has been exposed”.

“My first thoughts today are with the families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre,” she said.

“All were innocent and today their families have been vindicated.”

On Tuesday, a coroner found 10 people shot dead in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, were “all entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question”.

Mrs Justice Keegan said in seven out of the 10 deaths, the coroner found the force used by British army soldiers was “disproportionate”, and in the remaining three she criticised the lack of investigation at the time.

In the 10th case, that of John James McKerr, she said she was not satisfied she could make a determination on the balance of probabilities as to who was responsible for his death.

The 10 killed were Francis Quinn, Fr Hugh Mullan, Noel Phillips, Joan Connolly, Daniel Teggart, Joseph Murphy, Edward Doherty, John Laverty, Joseph Corr and John James McKerr. An 11th victim, Pat McCarthy, died of a heart attack.

Ms O’Neill said the Ballymurphy killings were “state murder and for decades the British government have covered it up”.

“Now the truth has been laid bare for all to see,” she added.

“But still this British government is attempting to slam the door to justice closed in the face of these families and others killed by the state or as a result of collusion.”

British forces “cannot be above the law”, she said.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the findings as a “vindication” of a long campaign by their families.

However, in reference to a signal by the UK Government that it will introduce legislation to address the legacy of the Troubles, Ms McDonald said the inquest findings were bittersweet.

“Today will be bittersweet as the British government confirms that they will now attempt to block the families from getting justice, in defiance of an international agreement signed with the Irish government on dealing with the past,” she said.

“The Stormont House Agreement was about facilitating the pursuit of truth and justice in a balanced, transparent and fair manner.

“In February, members of the Dáil stood as one in calling for the British Government to honour their commitment to introduce legislation to implement the Stormont House Agreement.

“Their intention to now to totally walk away from the Stormont House Agreement is totally unacceptable and it cannot go unchecked and unchallenged.

“Making agreements is important but keeping agreements is even more so. We will be raising this with the Taoiseach today, and it is critical that every political, diplomatic and legal option is now considered by the Irish government.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned last week that any unilateral move away from the Stormont House Agreement, which deals with legacy issues of the Troubles, would be a “breach of trust”. This followed unattributed briefings to two British newspapers that new legislation would block prosecutions for all Troubles crimes, apart from war crimes, torture and genocide.

The effective amnesty would apply to loyalist and republican paramilitaries as well as British soldiers and last week’s reports drew condemnation from across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland.

Bishop of Down and Connor Noel Treanor described the inquests’ findings as an “unambiguous determination that 10 innocent civilians were unjustly killed” in the massacre.

The families of the victims “have been vindicated in protecting the innocence of their relatives”.

“It is a sad indictment on our society and state that these families have had to listen to misinformation and untruth propagated about their loved ones for almost 50 years,” he added.

“These same families can now say with one voice that the truth has been heard.

“History will forever record the innocence of their loved ones.”

On Fr Mullan’s killing, he said the priest had made the “ultimate sacrifice” to anoint one of his parishioners. – Additional reporting: PA