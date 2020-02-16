Bakery workers claim strike could disrupt Pancake Tuesday

Workers are picketing the gates of one of Northern Ireland’s largest bakeries as part of industrial action intended to disrupt production ahead of Pancake Tuesday.

Staff at Allied Bakeries in east Belfast, who are members of the Unite trade union, say the action follows the company’s refusal to address calls for fair pay. The company’s lines include Kingsmill, Burgen and Sunblest.

Unite says workers in the bakery sector are “only making up a living income by working unsocial shifts and meeting challenging bonus targets” as the basic pay on offer “is little above the bare legal minimum”.

“In recent weeks, workforces at Hovis and Allied Bakeries each voted overwhelmingly for strike action to win a decent pay uplift. While Hovis bosses averted a pending strike action by providing a 4 per cent uplift, those at Allied Bakeries are offering only 2.5 per cent,” Unite said in a statement.

Allied Bakeries is owned by Associated British Foods, which lists Ryvita, Twinings and Primark among its brands. It reported a profit of some £1.4 billion in the year to September 14th last.

Preparations

A picket began at the Allied Bakeries site on the Castlereagh Road at 6am on Sunday and the union said the aim was to disrupt the company’s preparations for Pancake Tuesday on February 25th.

“There will be no Pancake Tuesday celebrated in Northern Ireland and we hope to affect it elsewhere as well,” Unite regional officer Susan Fitzgerald said.

“During this picket we will be sending people to stand outside supermarkets leafleting, saying that other working people, in solidarity with Allied Bakery workers, should boycott Sunblest, Kingsmill and the other products that come out of here.

“That includes a favourite unfortunately, pancakes, which are going to be in demand next week.”

Allied Bakeries said it was proud of its reputation “as a long-term and stable employer in the community” and that they were disappointed about the industrial action.

“All those involved within this ballot are paid at rates above The Living Wage Foundation’s recommended UK hourly rate and provided with a range of in-work benefits, including life insurance and pension provision,” the company said in a statement to the BBC. - Additional reporting PA