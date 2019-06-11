Baby on board: Woman gives birth to girl on commuter train

A woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a commuter train travelling from Galway to Dublin on Tuesday.

The 3.05pm service from Galway to Heuston was approaching Kildare just before 5pm when the woman went into labour and required medical assistance.

Staff on board the train located a nurse who went to the woman’s assistance. Ambulance services were also called and boarded the train within 20 minutes at Kildare.

A spokesman for Irish Rail said the baby was born on board. The woman and her baby were then taken to hospital.

The train was delayed at Kildare for a total of 80 minutes before continuing its journey to Heuston. “We wish mother and daughter well,” said the spokesman for Irish Rail.