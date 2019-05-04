Baby girl and grandfather located after going missing from Blanchardstown
Shania Constantin and grandfather Condrut Iosca have been found ‘safe and well’
18-month-old Shania Constantin and her grandfather (36) Condrut Iosca have been found safe and well
Gardaí in Dublin have found 18-month-old Shania Constantin and her grandfather (36) Condrut Iosca, who had been missing from Blanchardstown since Thursday afternoon. Both are safe and well, gardaí said in a statement.
Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.