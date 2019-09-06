Baby boy dies following collision in Limerick

A baby boy has died following a two-car collision in Co Limerick on Friday.

The infant was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in a serious condition, but later died.

A woman, aged in her early 20s, who was travelling in the same car, was also taken to CUH where she is being treated for serious head injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, another woman aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The crash happened at 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The road remains closed with diversions in place and a garda forensic collision team is at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling in the area at the time, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station at (061) 382 947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.