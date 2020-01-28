Baby born on Dublin street in early hours of morning

A woman is understood to have given birth to a baby on a street in Dublin’s north inner city in the early hours of Monday morning.

It is believed the woman went into labour at around 1am on North King Street. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí said due to the sensitivity of the incident “we will not be providing any further information”.

