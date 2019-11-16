Attempted ATM theft in Co Louth overnight

There was an attempted theft of an ATM in Dunleer, Co Louth overnight.

Gardaí from Drogheda are at the scene at the Bank of Ireland which is on the Main Street in Dunleer. The town is about 15km north of Drogheda and just two minutes from the M1 motorway.

The incident took place around 3.30am The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing. It is the latest in a series of thefts and attempted thefts of ATMs in the Border region.