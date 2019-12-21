Attempted ATM theft in Ardee, Co Louth

An attempt was made to remove a cash machine from a bank in Ardee Co Louth on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 4.50am on Irish Street.

A digger and tractor remain at the scene. A burnt out 4x4 was also located a short distance form the scene.

Gardaí say a significant amount of damage was caused by the attempted removal of the ATM.

An investigation has been opened and gardaí are appealing to anyone was in Ardee between 3.00am and 5.00am and who saw anything unusual, and to any road users with camera footage, to make contact with the incident room at Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.