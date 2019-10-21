Attempt to block abortion law change in Northern Ireland fails

An attempt to thwart the liberalisation of abortion law in the North fell at the first hurdle on Monday when the Northern Ireland Assembly, sitting for the first time in more than a thousand days, was unable to complete the first item of business – the election of a speaker.

The appointment of a new speaker required cross-community support, but as Sinn Féin and the SDLP boycotted the vote, this parliamentary obligation could not be met.

The DUP supported an attempt to only allow any changes to abortion or same-sex marriage legislation to be made by the Assembly.

However, as the motion could not be debated or voted on, after midnight on Monday abortion will be decriminalised in Northern Ireland and same-sex marriage will be legalised.

The outgoing speaker, Robin Newton, said at the outset of proceedings – which lasted less than an hour – that it was clear under the provisions of the Northern Ireland Act that the Assembly must elect a Speaker and deputy Speaker with cross-community support as the first order of business.

A half-empty debating chamber at the Assembly on Monday, as it sat for the first time in two and a half years. Photograph: PA

This was challenged by the DUP MLA Paul Givan, who said that advice from the Attorney General, John Larkin, indicated that standing orders could be suspended to allow the motion to be considered.

The DUP leader, Arlene Foster, requested the Speaker share the legal advice he had received. “These are abnormal days and we are in a very abnormal situation,” she said. Mr Newton stood by the broad legal advice he had received, but said it was privileged and confidential.

‘Stunt’

The SDLP members left the chamber, led by their party leader, Colum Eastwood, who said that the government could have been restored at any point over the previous 1,000 days but that it was “absolutely clear” to them that this could not take place today “unless the DUP and Sinn Féin get their act together and get an Assembly formed,” he said. The SDLP, he said, would not be party to a “stunt” that was “using and abusing people’s emotions and sensitivities over a very difficult issue.”

The DUP also left the chamber, with Arlene Foster saying that the party would “take every possible legal option open to us”, up to and including repeal, to try and prevent the legalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

The UUP leader, Robin Swann, said the day’s proceedings were a “pantomime” and a “fiasco” and while he would call on the Northern Ireland Secretary to reinstate talks to restore the Assembly, it was now time to give serious thought to considering whether it was worth restoring.

Proceedings adjourned

The Speaker then asked for nominations for the position of Speaker. No nominations were forthcoming, with only the 10 UUP MLAs and the independent Unionist Claire Sugden remaining in the chamber. Proceedings were adjourned almost immediately afterwards when the UUP also left the chamber “out of courtesy to you [the Speaker] and courtesy for this process”, Mr Swann said.

Earlier this year the House of Commons in the absence of a devolved administration in the North voted in favour of an amended version of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill to decriminalise abortion, liberalise the law and introduce same-sex civil marriage to the North.

There will be a five-month consultation period to determine how the new abortion system will operate in Northern Ireland. Anti-abortion campaigners who gathered at Stormont on Monday argued that it could mean abortion up to 28 weeks.

At present, abortion is only permitted in Northern Ireland if a woman’s life is at risk or there is risk to her mental or physical health that is long-term or permanent.

The law allowing same-sex marriage will come into effect in January. In 2015 the Assembly voted by a narrow majority in favour of same-sex marriage. The DUP, however, used a blocking mechanism to ensure that the legislation would not be changed.