Athlete Craig Lynch dies in road collision

Athlete Craig Lynch has died following a road collision in Meath on Sunday.

The 29-year-old sprinter died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning after his car hit a wall on the R163 at Headfort in Kells.

Mr Lynch represented Ireland at the European Championships in 2016 where he ran the 400m event. He was also part of the Ireland team that ran in the 2015 World Relay Championships and won the national indoor 60m title in 2016.

He was originally from Shercock in Co Cavan and worked as a teacher.

A statement from Shercock AC running club described Mr Lynch as “one of our most talented athletes”. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with his parents, brothers, sisters, daughter, fiancée and all family members, indeed the whole Shercock community at this sad time,” said the club in a post on its Facebook page.

International track and field athlete David Gillick paid tribute to Mr Lynch on Twitter, describing him as “a truly great guy with a brilliant outlook on life, a terrible loss to such a young life, he will be missed by so many”.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan, Monaghan and North Meath Niamh Smyth tweeted that the local community was in shock following the young athlete’s death and described Mr Lynch as “a national figure in the world of athletics”.