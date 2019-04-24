ASTI considers suing Government over financial penalties

Second level teachers are looking at suing the Government over its imposition of financial penalties after they engaged in industrial action nearly three years ago.

The general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) Kieran Christie told its annual conference in Wexford on Wednesday that the union had identified a number of potential grounds for legal action.

He said this may include a judicial review of the Government’s decision to implement provisions of financial emergency legislation (known as Fempi) in an arbitrary manner. He said the union was also looking “ at the possibility that we may be able to consider an action for breach of ASTI members’ constitutional right to equality provided by Article 40.1 of the Constitution”.

On foot of its industrial action in 2016-17, the Government used Fempi legislation to impose penalties on ASTI members, including a freeze on incremental pay rises.

Industrial action

When the industrial action ended in June 2017 the Government lifted these measures. However, the original dates for the payment of increments were not restored, leaving union members with ongoing losses compared with the situation had the increment freeze never been put in place.

However, the Government decided not to impose similar sanctions under the Fempi legislation on nurses after their strike earlier this year.

Mr Christie said the ASTI “may be able to seek judicial review of the original decision to penalise ASTI members. We may ask a court to quash that decision on the basis that the decision to allow the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) to remain within the terms of the 2018 (public service ) agreement, despite engaging in industrial action, means that the ASTI now has a legitimate expectation that the same outcome will pertain to them”.

“There may also be possibilities for an action grounded in the concept of ‘breach of contract’. Our lawyers are looking at that too. “

“Whether it is a realignment of ASTI members’ incremental dates or more besides I can tell you ASTI will pursue every avenue.”

Mr Christie said there was now “an unanswerable case” that ASTI members must be fully reimbursed all of their lossses incurred on foot of the Fempi legislation. “ We are and will be demanding no less.”

Losses

The amounts of the losses involved vary depending where an individual teacher stood on the pay scale and the date on which their increment was originally paid. However, union sources said €1,000 in losses could be at the low end of the scale and it could be €2,000 or more in some cases.

The ASTI has also lodged complaints with the International Labour Organisationand the EuropeanCommittee on Social Rights.

Mr Christie said the ASTI required certainty into the future regarding the application by the Government of financial emergency legislation.

“Our Union, indeed any public sector union, were it to decide to undertake industrial action tomorrow, has no certainty on how they may be treated. Would the Fempi provisions be applied like they were to ASTI members or would they not, as in the case of the INMO? That now appears to be an open question. The very viability of unions and their modus operandi is challenged. Clarity must be restored.”