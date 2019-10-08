Ashes of Joseph Tuohy who died alone have been laid to rest in Tipperary

The ashes of a man who died alone in London and whose funeral Mass was attended by hundreds of strangers have been laid to rest in his native Tipperary.

Joseph Tuohy, died in a nursing home in north London last July, after a lifetime of mental health problems and homelessness.

At the age of five he was separated from his mother, who remained in a Magdalene laundry. He went on to spend years in an orphanage and an industrial school before living in Waterford and moving to London, where he worked for a time as a tailor.

Fr Denis Kennedy, who concelebrated Mr Tuohy’s funeral Mass, brought his ashes to their final resting place close to Toomevara on Tuesday as part of a private ceremony.

Twelve days ago, hundreds of mourners gathered at St Joseph’s Church in Glasthule, Co Dublin to pay their final respects after a nationwide plea was made for him not to go his grave without being remembered.

That plea for mourners was made by Sandycove woman and mother of one Margaret de Brun.

Mr Tuohy’s close friend of 40 years and former Columban father living in London, Brian Boylan wrote to Mrs de Brun who is a co-founder of Friends of the Forgotten Irish, asking for help in ensuring the Tipperary man receive a dignified and respectful funeral Mass and burial.

Mrs de Brun said her mind can now rest knowing Mr Tuohy is back in the village he was born. She is grateful for all of the help she received, letters, emails and phone-calls from Ireland, the UK and around the world.

“I’m so pleased that Joseph is now at rest and back to where he should have always been in Tipperary. It was fitting that his burial was discreet as he was a private man from what we’ve learned about him.”