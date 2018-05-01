Ashers ‘gay cake’ appeal being heard by Supreme Court in Belfast

The UK’s Supreme Court sitting in Northern Ireland has begun hearing an appeal involving a Christian-owned Belfast bakery’s refusal to create a so-called “gay cake”.

A lower court ruled the decision of family-run Ashers not to create a product iced with the slogan Support Gay Marriage in 2014 was discriminatory after a legal challenge supported by Northern Ireland’s Equality Commission.

David Scoffield QC, for Ashers’ owners the McArthur family, said: “This is a case of forced or compelled speech, unlike other cases which have come before the court.”

He added: “Mr and Mrs McArthur have been penalised by the state in the form of the judgement at the County Court for failing through their family company to create and provide a product bearing an explicit slogan ‘Support Gay Marriage’ to which they have a genuine objection in conscience.”

He said it was plainly a case of compelled speech.

Mr Scoffield said the case, a simple transaction, raised an issue of principle since those with deeply-held religious or philosophical convictions could be compelled to act against their beliefs.

He added: “The result of the approach taken by the district judge and Court of Appeal... is that someone providing bespoke goods must provide goods at the request of the customer, provided that is not unlawful, however offensive.”

He said the McArthur family were being forced to use their skills, trade and experience for a purpose inconsistent with their beliefs and claimed they must: “choose between operating their businesses or living and acting in accordance with their religious beliefs and we say that cannot be the law.”

The order was placed at Ashers’ Belfast shop by gay rights activist Gareth Lee. The UK’s highest court, sitting in Belfast, is hearing legal arguments surrounding the case on Tuesday.

Controversy first flared when Mr Lee, a member of the LGBT advocacy group Queer Space, ordered a cake featuring Sesame Street puppets Bert and Ernie for a private function marking International Day Against Homophobia.

He placed the order in person at Ashers’ Belfast city centre branch in May 2014. It was accepted and he paid in full but, two days later, the company called to say it could not proceed due to the message requested.

In the original court case, District Judge Isobel Brownlie ruled that religious beliefs could not dictate the law and ordered the firm to pay damages of £500. Mounting an appeal, Ashers contended that it never had an issue with Mr Lee’s sexuality, rather the message he was seeking to put on the cake.

The business said the slogan was inconsistent with its deeply held religious beliefs.

Mr Scoffield said today: “The notion that Christians may exercise their faith on Sundays but forget about it when they step into work on Monday is not real freedom of religion and is not freedom of conscience.”

He said the slogan on the cake promoted gay marriage. “Putting the message on a cake is a way of highlighting that message. It was in effect a campaign tool to that end.”

He said using the message would be considered by the McArthurs as “sinful”. “That we say is a belief which the court must respect.” - PA