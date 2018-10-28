Asefe Bekele wins the men’s Dublin City Marathon

It was an Ethiopian double in the Dublin City Marathon, as Asefa Bekele and Mesera Dubiso won the men’s and women’s races respectively.

Bekele took home the men’s title with a winning time of 2:13:23, while Dubiso won with a time of 2:33:48.

Lizzie Lee took third place overall but won the women’s Irish National Marathon title in an incredible time of 2:35:04 . Mick Clohisey won the men’s Irish National Marathon title with a time of 2:15:57.

As many as 20,000 runners took to the streets for the 39th edition of the race which is being sponsored by SSE Airtricity.

The route runs from the city centre, through the Phoenix Park, and around to University College Dublin, before finishing back at Merrion Square with rolling road closures put in place along the route.

Runners make their way through the Phoenix Park during the 2018 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The number of women taking part has grown from 70 in 1980 to 7,000 this year and as part of a celebration of female runners Constance Markievicz makes an appearance on the finishers’ medal.

“We are delighted to again have a sold-out entry of 20,000. The marathon has grown 10-fold from just over 2,000 runners in 1980 to 20,000 today,” said race director Jim Aughney. “I am also proud that we are celebrating female runners today, with a special mention to Mary (Hickey) who has competed in every marathon since we started back in 1980.”

She is the only women to have competed in 38 Dublin Marathons. “I really feel I’m blessed. It’s not everyone that can run a race 39 years in-a-row. Life hits you in so many ways so to get to the start line every year, I’m amazed and surprised by that really and regard myself as very lucky,” she said.

The official website contains detailed information of the route and the road closures throughout the day. Link