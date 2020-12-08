Artists performing train station gigs to raise funds for Focus Ireland

A number of Irish artists will come together to perform at train stations this week in order to raise money for the homeless charity Focus Ireland.

Performances from Mary Coughlan, Damien Dempsey, Brian Kennedy and Erica Cody and others will be streamed over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8pm on the charity’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

The Riptide Movement, Eleanor McEvoy, Mundy, Emma Langford, Mick Flanery, Jack O’Rourke, Emer O’Flaherty, State Lights and Oliver Cole are also taking part in “Station Sessions”.

All shows are free but donations to Focus Ireland, via their website, are appreciated.

A total of 1,117 families will spend Christmas in emergency accommodation, which includes 2,642 charities, according to the charity.

John O’Haire, service manager at Focus Ireland, said the Covid-19 pandemic had “greatly affected charity efforts” across Ireland.

“We have seen an increase in demand for our services as the harsh realities of the impact of Covid-19 come to light,” he said.

“Child homelessness in Ireland has increased by 253 per cent since July 2014 and with the help of the Irish public, we want to change these children’s lives and ensure they have a safe, permanent roof over their heads.

“We really appreciate the support the public have given to us over the years and hope that this year they can continue to support Focus Ireland.”