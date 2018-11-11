Armistice events a ‘stark reminder’ of co-operation’s key role – Varadkar

The anniversary of the Armistice which ended the first World War serves as a “stark reminder” of the importance of European and international co-operation, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

More than 70 heads of state and government are expected to attend the Armistice Day Commemoration at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to commemorate the centenary of the end of the conflict.

Speaking about the ceremony, Mr Varadkar said he was “honoured” to represent the Republic.

“I am honoured to represent Ireland at this commemorative event, which marks the end of hostilities in what was one of the greatest tragedies in world history,” he said.

“I will stand in memory of the more than 200,000 Irishmen who fought in the conflict and the many Irishwomen who witnessed the horrors of war and worked courageously to save lives.

“Tens of thousands of Irishmen, many of them only in their teens, were killed. Those who did survive returned to a changed Ireland, unable to share their horrific experiences.”

Mr Varadkar said that throughout this decade of centenaries, the stories of fallen Irish soldiers have been shared. “We have rightly honoured the enormous sacrifice made by those who went to the front,” he said.

“In the words of Thomas Kettle, we honour those who died not for flag, nor king, nor emperor – but for a dream, born in a herdsman’s shed, and for the secret scripture of the poor.

International co-operation

“The anniversary of the Armistice serves as a stark reminder of the importance of European and international co-operation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “honoured” to represent the Republic at the Armistice event in Paris. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

“As we face new challenges in the 21st century, we need to work together to achieve peace, stability and prosperity across the world.

“Through our committed and active membership of the EU and the UN, Ireland will continue to play a leading role in these efforts.”

A number of events are taking place to mark the Armistice. President Michael D Higgins will on Sunday morning lead the State commemoration to mark the event.

The ceremony at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin will include unveiling of Victoria Cross commemorative plaques and wreath-laying ceremonies. The Government will be represented by Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan.

Reflecting on the terrible toll of suffering that the first World War brought, Ms Madigan will say: “Today, we reflect upon the unprecedented scale of death and suffering that was endured during the world’s first industrial war. We remember the millions of men and women, soldiers and civilians, from many nations who paid the ultimate price in that terrible conflict. We remember those who survived the conflict but returned home to new political realities right across Europe, including here in Ireland, often times carrying a burden of physical injury and private grief.”

There will also be ceremonies in Enniskillen, the Co Fermanagh town which was the first on the island to proclaim the Armistice in 1918. St Michael’s Catholic Church in Enniskillen is to take an active part in events there on Sunday.

Parish priest Msgr Peter O’Reilly will attend a ceremony at 6am at Enniskillen Castle, where special lamps will be presented to each church.

He will also take part in a prayer service at the war memorial in Belmore Street just before the 11am Service of Remembrance in St Macartin’s (Church of Ireland) Cathedral.