Armed man hijacks car with baby inside at Phoenix Park

A couple were subjected to a traumatic ordeal when their SUV with-their one year old baby inside - was taken from them by an armed man in the Phoenix Park on Sunday night.

The couple were driving in the park at about 11.15pm and had slowed at the Conyngham Road, Islandbridge exit when a man armed with a knife approached and pulled the man and woman from the car.

Neither were injured but were said to be traumatised when the attacker then got into the SUV and drove away.

However, the attacker appears to have quickly noticed the presence of the child in the rear and stopped the vehicle before returning and ordering the couple to take the child from the car.

A Garda source said the incident was “every parent’s worst nightmare” and the couple were understandably upset at what had happened.

Gardaí have not released details of the make and model of the SUV which has not yet been recovered.

Gardaí at Kevin St, Dublin are investigating the incident. Anyone who was in the area of Conyngham Road, Islandbridge late on Sunday who may have seen the altercation is asked to contact the Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station on 01-6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.