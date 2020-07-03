Armed gardaí called as men with machete attacks cars belonging to soccer team

Armed gardaí had to be called to back up uniformed officers in Cork on Thursday night when a group of men armed with a machete and a knife began smashing up cars belonging to a local soccer team.

The row broke out the home pitch of Richmond FC at Garrandarragh near Wilton at 7.30pm after a group of young men were making their way home to Eagle Valley from Bishopstown.

The group had been refused entry to Bishopstown Shopping Centre and it’s believed that a row between two of them spilled over on to the pitch where Richmond FC from Waterfall were training.

Words were exchanged with members of the soccer team and when the young men began to attack the team, some of the team defended themselves and one of the group suffered a bloody nose.

The group of young men left the scene but returned shortly afterwards with reinforcements and armed with a machete and a knife, they went on to the pitch to attack members of the soccer club.

Members of the soccer club retreated to their cars but the gang began smashing in their windscreens with the machete before gardaí, backed by armed officers from the ASU, arrived.

Around a dozen gardaí were involved in the operation and they arrested two members of the group, both in their 20s and from the Eagle Valley area of Wilton, for public order offences.

The two men were taken to Togher Garda Station where they were questioned for a number of hours before being released without charge and a file will now be prepared on the matter for the DPP.

One member of Richmond FC was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for cuts to his face after he was hit by broken glass when, one of the group smashed the windscreen of his car.

A number of cars were damaged in the attack and Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the damaged vehicles as well as of the general scene of the row and fight.