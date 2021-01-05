Arlene Foster threatened by South East Antrim UDA

First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster has condemned a threat against her made by the South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Ms Foster said on Tuesday that the PSNI had informed her of the threat from the loyalist paramilitary group which has been blamed for several murders in the Carrickfergus area of Co Antrim.

The First Minister said the threat against her appeared to be linked to her support for the family of Glenn Quinn (47) who was fatally assaulted by a suspected UDA gang in Carrickfergus in early January last year.

On Sunday, the first anniversary of the assault, the PSNI appealed for public assistance in trying to trace his killers.

Mr Quinn, who suffered from a terminal blood disorder, was assaulted as he returned to his flat at Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus on January 3rd 2020. He suffered a number of serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually lead to his death.

One line of inquiry is that he was assaulted because he expressed support for a friend in the town whose business was the subject of suspected arson attacks by the UDA.

Ms Foster said on Tuesday that her “thoughts and support remains with the Quinn family who have so bravely stood up to continued intimidation”.

“This threat is simply a reflection of what an innocent family have faced for so long now,” she said.

“There must be no place for such behaviour in any free society and we all must stand against those criminal gangs which continue to operate within our community,” added Ms Foster.

The DUP East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said everyone would stand with the First Minister and particularly with the Quinn family in the face of such threats.

“It is important that we all continue to shine a light on such groups who exist for nothing more than their own criminal purposes,” he said.

The South East Antrim UDA has been linked to at least seven murders in the Carrickfergus area over the past 25 years.