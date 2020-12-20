Are you in Britain and has the lockdown disrupted your Christmas plans? Tell us your story

The announcement by British prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday of new tier four restrictions, and the scrapping of the planned relaxation of rules coupled with travel restrictions, has dramatically changed the Christmas plans for millions of people.

Are you an Irish person living in Britain whose plans have been severely impacted by the new restrictions? Were you planning to travel over the Christmas period? If so, please share your views and experiences (max 300 words) by filling in the text box below.

Irish in Britain - share your stories

A selection of your responses may be published on irishtimes.com.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, please go here to make your contribution.