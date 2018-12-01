Appeal issued over woman missing for more than three weeks

Gardaí have appealed for help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing from Dublin for more than three weeks.

Maria Jurickova’s family last contacted her on November 6th. Ms Jurickova is originally from Slovakia.

She is described as being 175cm (5ft 9in), with green eyes, blonde hair and of average build. Gardaí do not what she was wearing when last seen.

The family said they were very concerned for her welfare.

Gardaí urged anyone who has seen Maria or who could assist in locating her to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.