Appeal issued after man attempts to abduct teenager in Bandon

From Barry Roche, Southern Correspondent, Cork 2 December 207

Gardaí have appealed for public assistance after a man tried to abduct a young woman as she walked home at night.

The 19-year-old was walking home from a party along Castle Street in Bandon. Co Cork, at around 3am on Sunday when she was approached by a lone male.

The man began chatting to the girl and offered to walk her home but when she declined, he put his arm around her and attempted to drag her into a nearby car park.

It’s understood the girl screamed for help and three young men from came to her assistance and her assailant ran off up Patrick’s Hill.

Before he fled the scene, the man kicked the girl in the face and she had to be taken to hospital where she was treated before being discharged.

Gardaí in Bandon described the incident as “very serious” and have appealed to anyone who saw anything in the Castle St area to contact them.

Gardaí also cordoned off the scene of the attempted abduction and garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination on Sunday. Detectives have also begun door to door inquires in the area .

Gardaí said the man was bald, tall and of strong athletic build.