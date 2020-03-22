Appeal for information after motorcyclist killed in Co Waterford

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them about a road traffic collision in which a man in his 30s was killed when his motorcycle hit a wall in Co Waterford on Sunday.

The collision happened at Seapark, Ballymacarbry, near the Nire Valley at around 11.40am when the motorcyclist collided with a stone wall.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place to allow Garda forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene after the body of the deceased was removed to hospital for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Dungarvan Garda station on 058-48600.

Gardaí are also looking for witnesses in relation to two fatalities on Friday. A teenager died after being hit by a jeep on the R436 Clara to Ballycumber road in the Erry area of Clara, Co Offaly, at approximately 7:30pm. And a man in his 20s died when his car was in a collision with a lorry on the N2 north of Collon, Co Louth, at approximately 1.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have named the motorcyclist who died following a collision on the Belfast Road, Bangor, on Friday evening as Andrew Browning (56), from Donaghadee, Co Down. They have asked for witnesses to get in touch.