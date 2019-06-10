Appeal for girl (10) missing since leaving for school in morning

Gardaí have issued an appeal for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home in Dublin 8 for school at about 9am today.

Maria Thorgaard Sonne, described as being approximately 4’11” height, of slim build with long dark hair and green eyes, was reported missing by family members to gardaí this evening.

When last seen she was wearing a grey school jumper with a red stripe around the neck, grey school skirt, grey socks, pink runners and a black coat, and was carrying a backpack with a floral pattern.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are appealing for anyone with information to contact the station on 01-6669400, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.