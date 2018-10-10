Apologies to Emma Mhic Mhathúna meant huge amount, funeral told

Emma Mhic Mhathúna saw her death not as part of God’s plan but due to human error, her funeral Mass heard in Dublin’s Pro-Cathedral today.

The victim of cervical cancer came to the public eye earlier this year through her campaigning to highlight the CervicalCheck debacle and her own case in it, in which she was not informed about the incorrect reading of her smear tests.

Celebrant Fr Paddy Moran explained his family connection to Ms Mhic Mhatúna in delivering his homily, adding they had also met in St Vincent’s Hospital during her illness.

A casket bearing the remains of Emma Mhic Mhathuna during her funeral Mass at thePro-Cathedral in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He said: “ When I called in to see Emma [in hospital] I was very struck by two things. Firstly her sense of calm and secondly her ferocious love for her children. Natasha, her daughter was in the room. I asked how she was doing.

“Her reply was very striking. Her illness, she said, she did not see as part of God’s plan, but rather as the result of human error. She said the organisations who made errors had apologised and that those letters of apology meant a huge amount to her. She didn’t want those letters for herself but for her children.”

Vicky Phelan, whose case triggered the cervical cancer screening controversy, arrives for the funeral Mass of Emma Mhic Mhathúna. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Regarding the apologies she had received, he said, she had spoken with no malice, anger or bitterness. “Just a mother thinking first and foremost of her children. We talked about her illness, which she spoke of in a very calm manner. I told Emma that I thought she extraordinarily brave.”

Gallery Emma Mhic Mhathúna dies aged 37 VIEW NOW

‘Great joy’

Referring to her religious faith, he said he had also spoken to her of her “great joy” when she and her family had met Pope Francis during his recent visit to Ireland.

“Hand in hand with her faith is that Emma was a person who loved fun, was herself very funny and sought humour even in the most unlikely of places. She sent these real texts to her friends. During her treatment she wrote ‘I had radiation today but am free tomorrow. Let’s make plans’. From her hospital bed she wrote to her friend, ‘I have free reflexology, free aromatherapy massage, a free twin room and free food. Do you want to come up and stay?’ ”

The cortege of Emma Mhic Mhathúna arrives at Pro-Cathedral in Dublin for her funeral Mass. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Ms Mhic Mhathúna, whose funeral cortege was to pass Leinster House, Government buildings and the Department of Health.

‘Foremost in our minds’

In the Dáil, he expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the 37-year-old, particularly her children “Natasha, James, Mario, Oisín and Donnchadh who obviously are foremost in our minds today”.

Mr Varadkar said she “fought like a lioness to protect and provide for her children”.

The Taoiseach said that “like everyone in this House I am filled with sorrow that she has passed on and passed on so young”.

He said he did not know her but like a lot of people he felt he did. “She was witty and had a wonderful way with words.

“And those words forced us to act and in recent months she was very understanding of the efforts that we were making to put things right.”

He hoped that “something good will come of this tragedy and that first we can virtually eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland as a disease” in part through extending the HPV vaccine to boys and “by improving our screening and also building a health service that is more open, more honest and more respectful of patients.

“I think it is the kind of legacy that I think we should try and achieve in respect of her death.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had earlier paid tribute to Ms Mhic Mhathúna and expressed her solidarity and that of her party to her family and friends.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin also expressed his condolences on her death.