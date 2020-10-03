Anti-mask campaigners hold sit-down protest on Grafton Street

Hundreds of anti-mask campaigners held a sit-down in the middle of Grafton Street on Saturday afternoon as part of a protest in Dublin city centre.

The protesters started with a rally outside the Custom House before marching to Grafton Street chanting “no more lockdown” and “no more masks”.

They also shouted at shoppers to “ake off your masks”.

The Custom House protest had been arranged by an organisation called the Health Freedom Ireland and was supported by Yellow Vest Ireland.

Both organisations are anti-mask, anti-lockdown and anti mandatory vaccinations.

Among the speakers at the protest was Dr Andrew Wynne who said Covid-19 was not a deadly virus and people did not need to fear it.

In a statement gardaí said protesters “dispersed without incident” after the Grafton Street sit-down.

It said it will investigate the organisation of the protest and that the Covid-19 restrictions place penal restrictions on persons organising certain events.”

The statement added: “In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

“Where potential breaches of the public health regulations are identified a file is submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a direction as to how to proceed.”