Anti-abortion graffiti sprayed on GP surgery in Longford Town

A GP whose surgery in Longford Town was daubed with anti-abortion graffiti had previously said he was against the terminations of healthy babies.

Gardaí have begun examining CCTV footage at the practice , which was vandalised in the early hours of Monday morning.

The facade of the premises was covered in graffiti accusing the doctor of murdering “unborn Longford children”. It is understood the surgery is run by a single doctor who has been in practice for many years.

Following the referendum on the Eighth Amendment last year, the GP was quoted in the Longford Leader as saying he would only be in favour of abortion in certain circumstances.

“In cases of Down syndrome and any woman who has a deformed baby then yes, I will agree as there is a risk to the mother and the baby,” he said.

“But if someone comes in and the baby is healthy I will not advise for an abortion.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating a report of criminal damage at the premises in Leader House, Leader Park on Sunday night or Monday morning. The practice is located in a built-up area, near an NCT test centre, a garage and a housing estate.

Staff at the premises declined to comment.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Browne, who runs an accountancy and constituency office above the premises, said the incident could not be condoned.

“[THIS IS] terrible stuff aimed at a doctor. Why should he be singled out, or anyone singled out for that matter,” he said.

Fianna Fail councillor Joe Flaherty said the fact “that something like that would happen in the dead of night under cover of darkness” was disappointing.

“I don’t think it reflects people’s views; we have had a referendum,” he said adding that it was now important such services are provided.

“I don’t think it reflects well on the anti-choice movement. [It is]a very small minority of the anti-choice movement and it’s something that will not be condoned.”