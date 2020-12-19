Another 17 deaths and 640 new Covid-19 cases reported in Northern Ireland

Another 17 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further 640 new cases of the virus have also been reported in the past 24 hours.

The figures come as Northern Ireland’s political leaders have clashed amid a blame game over the spiralling Covid-19 infection rates in the North.

On Friday First Minister Arlene Foster claimed a drop in compliance with regulations was down to the attendance of senior Sinn Féin figures at the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey at a time when strict limits on numbers applied.

The DUP leader, who also spoke of a failure of society as a whole, made the claims after Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill accused the DUP of acting against public health advice in opposing more robust measures earlier in the pandemic.

The clashes came a day after the Executive unanimously agreed to impose a sweeping six-week lockdown which will come into force on Boxing Day.

The first week of those measures will see the toughest lockdown yet in Northern Ireland, with a form of curfew in operation from 8pm, shops closed from that time and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited until 6am.

Non-essential retail will close throughout the six weeks, as will close contact services.

Hospitality outlets will be limited to takeaway services. Organised sport will also be banned, with elite sport included in the prohibition for the first week.

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill both took part in a virtual meeting of the North South Ministerial Council alongside Irish Government leaders on Friday.

At a press conference following the meeting, Mrs Foster said: “We do find ourselves in a particularly bad place, I very much regret that that is the case and it’s a failure of society as a whole that we have had to introduce these restrictions in the draconian way that they are coming in on Boxing night.

“Last night we did take a very draconian decision, one which I never thought we would have to take. I very much regret the fact that we have had to take it, but we needed to take it and we’re facing a great deal of difficulty across Northern Ireland.” Mrs Foster laid the blame for falling compliance at Sinn Féin’s door. “We are facing very, very difficult times across Northern Ireland,” said the DUP leader.

“Of course before the end of June last year compliance in Northern Ireland was very good and in fact we were the envy of other colleagues in the United Kingdom.

“But at the end of June, one party, Sinn Féin, decided whilst they made the laws they were also above the laws. And now we find ourselves in a situation where messaging is very difficult. We’ve seen a breakdown in compliance and I very, very much regret that to be the case.”

Earlier, Ms O’Neill had told RTÉ the DUP had blocked tougher coronavirus measures earlier in the pandemic. - PA