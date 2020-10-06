Cabinet is set to approve the Climate Action Bill, which will lead to annual carbon emissions targets being set for different parts of the economy.

The Bill was discussed this morning by Cabinet, alongside healthcare affordability measures and an update on Brexit readiness.

The Climate Action Bill is set to be launched later this week, it is understood, and will now go for a period of around two week’s pre-legislative scrutiny.

The Bill will set in law the principle of carbon neutrality by 2050, with carbon budgets every five years designated by the Climate Action Council. It will also strengthen the role of the advisory council.

These targets will be broken down year by year, with the government of the day tasked with setting sectoral targets for different parts of the economy, such as agriculture and transport.

It will also put in place a lot of the “governance architecture” for overseeing implementation, and is designed to send a signal about the State’s intended policy direction to investors and different sectors of the economy, a Government source said. The first climate emission budget is expected in 2021.

The Bill also outlines a number of other plans for national and sectoral adaptation, as well as details on how local authorities will achieve emission reductions.

The Cabinet also approved a range of affordable healthcare measures, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said in a statement. He said the measures will affect more than a million people.

The measures approved by cabinet allow for increases in the over-70s medical card income limits, a reduction in the Drugs Payment Scheme threshold by €10 to €114 per month, and provide for a 50 cent reduction in prescription charges for all medical holders. The drug payment scheme threshold was €144 per month when it was first introduced.

The funding will allow for the over-70s medical card income limits to be increased to €550 per week for a single person from its current level of €500 per week, and to €1,050 for a couple, from the current level of €900 per week. Under the prescription charge changes, eligible people under 70 will pay a maximum of €15 per month for prescribed medicine, while those over 70 will pay a maximum of €10 per month.

In a statement, the Department of Health said it is expected these measures will take effect from November 1st this year.

Cabinet has also discussed measures to ensure the common travel area for healthcare purposes is maintained in a post-Brexit environment, and updates on actions to safeguard and encourage the use of Irish.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has discussed plans to increase the hourly rate of the minimum wage by 10 cent from January 1st, 2021.

The proposal was brought to cabinet by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and is based on a recommendation submitted to Government by the Low Pay Commission last month.

It would see the new national minimum wage for adults set at €10,20, and impact around 120,000 workers.