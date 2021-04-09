Anne O’Sullivan faced illness with ‘dignity and courage’, funeral hears

A woman who lost her two sons and husband in a murder-suicide six months ago before passing away earlier this week following a long illness was remembered at her funeral mass as a person of immense courage and dignity.

O’Sullivan (61) of Raheen in Kanturk, Co Cork faced unimaginable grief in October of last year when her entire family disappeared from her life overnight in the most bleak of circumstances.

In the midst of battling a serious illness and intense trauma she managed to find the strength to attend the joint funeral of her husband Tadg (59) and her younger son Diarmuid (23) and the separate funeral of her older son, 26-year-old Mark.

On Friday, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk, Co Cork, chief celebrant Canon Toby Pruitt said the former nurse had shown resilience in the face of enormous tragedy and loss.

“Anne lost her battle against her illness. She died, as we might say, before her time. As was characteristic of her she accepted her fate with dignity and courage but lost out in the end.

“I know that we are conscious of the fact that Anne’s untimely passing was not the only tragedy in her life. We here in our community are well aware of the recent painful and tragic loss that Anne suffered – a tragedy that affected us all.”

Canon Bluitt said it was important to be thankful for Anne and to gather around her for a last farewell in the place that nourished her faith and fostered her hope.

He said in an ideal world Anne would have lived a long and healthy life. However, unfortunately we don’t live in an ideal world.

“Illness can come and challenge us and defeat us. Tragedy, and serious tragedy, can come and haunt us and change our lives irreparably.

“The clouds that can, and do, settle over our lives sometimes rob us of fulfilment and peace, of an ordered and easy existence. They bring a darkness into our lives that we feel cannot be shaken.

“Darkness came into Anne’s life when she lost her family in very sad and tragic circumstances, and when she lost her battle with the illness she had fought so courageously. We have an added sadness, I think, that for Anne, for one family, life didn’t work out the way it might have.”

He told mourners that Anne, who was a a nurse by profession, had brought an attitude of care and concern towards those who were entrusted to her.

Canon Bluitt added that she was now in a place where it will “always be bright, always be light. A place where there is no more weeping, no more tears”.

Reading and prayers of the faithful at the mass were recited by Ms O’Sullivan’s cousins the Sherlock family. A private cremation followed.

Anne O’Sullivan lost her entire family following a dispute over the inheritance of the 115 acre family family in Kanturk.

Tadg and Diarmuid shot Mark on October 26th, 2020 before they went to a field and ended their own lives.

Hundreds of people have left messages of condolence on RIP.ie following the death of Anne.

One mother wrote; “ I didn’t know you but I often thought of you, I can’t even begin to comprehend how you’ve endured the last number of months. If anyone deserves a place in Heaven you do. The cross you had to bear on this earth was unfathomable. Rest in peace.”