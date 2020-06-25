Animal remains found in Donegal misidentifed as human

A Garda investigation has been stood down after it emerged animal remains had been misidentified as human following their discovery in Donegal on Thursday.

Initially, the Garda had said it was investigating “all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of partial human remains on the coast at Maghery, near Dungloe”.

However, in a statement on Friday,the force said: “Following further investigations carried out today, Friday 26th June 2020, these remains were discovered to be animal remains.”

Last February a body part, believed to be a leg or part of a leg, was washed up on a nearby beach in Gweedore, and discovered by a walker. The February discovery was made approximately 25km from the section of coast where Thursday’s incident occurred.